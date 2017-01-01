Call center manager

• Answer calls and respond to emails from clients • handle customer inquiries both telephonically and by email • research required information using available resources • manage and resolve customer complaints • passes leads to head of sales (CZ and International) • provide customers with product and service information • enter new customer information into CRM (sales force) system • update existing customer information • process orders, forms and applications • identify and escalate priority issues • route calls to appropriate resource • follow up customer calls where necessary • Reports to the head of lead generation • Describe products and services • Take the customer through the sales process

Требования

Basic skills:

• high school diploma or equivalent

• proficient in relevant computer applications

• knowledge of customer service principles and practices

• knowledge of call centre telephony and technology

• some experience in a call centre or customer service environment

• good data entry and typing skills

• knowledge of administration and clerical processes

Desirable skills

• Native Czech (or speaks fluently)

• Additional language desirable (preferably Russian, English)

• Some experience in real estate industry