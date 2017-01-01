Call center manager

• Answer calls and respond to emails from clients
• handle customer inquiries both telephonically and by email
• research required information using available resources
• manage and resolve customer complaints
• passes leads to head of sales (CZ and International)
• provide customers with product and service information
• enter new customer information into CRM (sales force) system
• update existing customer information
• process orders, forms and applications
• identify and escalate priority issues
• route calls to appropriate resource
• follow up customer calls where necessary
• Reports to the head of lead generation
• Describe products and services
• Take the customer through the sales process
Key Competencies
• communication skills
• persuasiveness
• problem solving
• adaptability
• tenacious
• negotiation skills
• stress tolerance
• high energy level
Basic skills:
• high school diploma or equivalent
• proficient in relevant computer applications
• knowledge of customer service principles and practices
• knowledge of call centre telephony and technology
• some experience in a call centre or customer service environment
• good data entry and typing skills
• knowledge of administration and clerical processes
Desirable skills
• Native Czech (or speaks fluently)
• Additional language desirable (preferably Russian, English)
• Some experience in real estate industry
Zulia Loikova
hr@getberg.cz