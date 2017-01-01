Record to Report Specialist with English

The Treasury team is part of R2R department and is responsible of posting of bank transactions
into General Ledger. Providing control that all bank transactions data were uploaded to SAP GL
correctly, investigating differences and making corrections if necessary. Communicating with
other departments (AR, AP, I/C, Payroll…). The team processing and providing for payment
orders, payment approvals and solving any related issues.
Cash book maintenance – posting of incoming and outgoing payments
• Automated Payment execution for AP, Payroll and Travel Expenses – import from SAP
to Internet banking application
• Manual payments preparation and processing
• Bank and other treasury related accounts reconciliations
• Cash Flow and forecast reporting
• Cash management and interface with strategic treasury
• Month end journals preparation and posting (revaluation, loan interest accruals, etc.)
• Bank mandates maintenance
• A degree in Finance or related areas is desired
• Understanding and practical knowledge of processes in Finance area is a big plus
• Experience in a similar position within an international Shared Service Center is
preferred
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Strong processes orientation, knowledge of process design tools
• Proactive and strong analytical skills
• Strong excel experience
• The ability to prioritize, multi-task, and work under pressure
Nikolskii Mikhail
Mikhail.nikolskii@peopleplace.eu
+ 420 734 148 072