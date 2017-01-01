Record to Report Specialist with English

Описание

The Treasury team is part of R2R department and is responsible of posting of bank transactions

into General Ledger. Providing control that all bank transactions data were uploaded to SAP GL

correctly, investigating differences and making corrections if necessary. Communicating with

other departments (AR, AP, I/C, Payroll…). The team processing and providing for payment

orders, payment approvals and solving any related issues.

Cash book maintenance – posting of incoming and outgoing payments

• Automated Payment execution for AP, Payroll and Travel Expenses – import from SAP

to Internet banking application

• Manual payments preparation and processing

• Bank and other treasury related accounts reconciliations

• Cash Flow and forecast reporting

• Cash management and interface with strategic treasury

• Month end journals preparation and posting (revaluation, loan interest accruals, etc.)

• Bank mandates maintenance