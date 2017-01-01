Accounts Payable Specialist

We work with a Fortune 300 corporation, a world leader in business consulting in the fields of Finance, Telecommunications and Informatics, holding operation centers in more than 50 countries worldwide across a wide range of business disciplines. The support operations center in Prague employs well over 700 team members across various business segments, support services, and internal operations.
THE ROLE
The Accounts Payable team is part of the wider Source to Settle department within the company that oversees invoice processing and preparation of cash disbursements. The Accounts Payable team is especially focused on the proactive review of all supplier invoices for appropriate documentation and approval prior to payment. The Accounts Payable team provides assurance with respect to Shared service center Payables agreed principles (3-way matching) compliance and will monitor the supplier accounts to ensure payments are up to date.
* Accounts Payable Processing – including posting and storing high volumes of invoices based on company processes
* Working to reduce the quantity of stored invoices
* Matching purchase orders to invoices, or book the invoices
* Checking invoices to ensure that all relevant information is present
* Returning invoices to the vendor where required information is missing
* Proactively and professionally managing the resolution of invoice queries from both internal & external sources
* Preparing payment runs and manual payments
* Supplier statement reconciliation
* Perform payment runs
* Sending out remittance advice
* University degree in Finance or related areas is desired
* Understanding and practical knowledge of Finance processes
* 1 years’ experience in a similar position within an international Shared Service Centre is preferred
* The ability to work independently and as part of a team
* Strong processes orientation, knowledge of process design tools
* Proactive and strong analytical skills
* Excel experience is desirable
* The ability to prioritize, multi-task, and work under pressure
* Must have a strong work ethic
* Extensive corporate benefits package
* International working environment.
* All relevant training and coaching for your continuous professional growth
* Accessible and supportive management
* Free refreshments in the workplace
* Social events and team building activities
* State of the art office building in centric part of Prague
Mikhail Nikolskii
Mikhail.nikolskii@peopleplace.eu
+ 420 734 148 072