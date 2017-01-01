Accounts Payable Specialist

Описание

We work with a Fortune 300 corporation, a world leader in business consulting in the fields of Finance, Telecommunications and Informatics, holding operation centers in more than 50 countries worldwide across a wide range of business disciplines. The support operations center in Prague employs well over 700 team members across various business segments, support services, and internal operations.

THE ROLE

The Accounts Payable team is part of the wider Source to Settle department within the company that oversees invoice processing and preparation of cash disbursements. The Accounts Payable team is especially focused on the proactive review of all supplier invoices for appropriate documentation and approval prior to payment. The Accounts Payable team provides assurance with respect to Shared service center Payables agreed principles (3-way matching) compliance and will monitor the supplier accounts to ensure payments are up to date.