Junior Finance / Procurement Specialist

Описание

Our client is a world leader in the field of business consulting, offering services in the field of Finance, Systems Integration, Telecommunications and Information among many others. With operational centers in over 70 countries worldwide, today this corporation is a globally recognized leader in the next generation of business consulting with a reported revenue of billions of dollars.

As an employer, our client is ranked among the most innovative companies to work in various magazines like The Wall Street Journal. This is not only a good chance to get the job you are looking for, but an opportunity to grow in skills and professional experience at international level and with a globally-known corporation.

THE ROLE:

The Procurement team is part of the Source to Settle Department responsible for the creation and issuance of Purchase orders to suppliers. The Procurement team is especially focused on the proactive review of all purchase requests, verifying that all requested information and documentation has been provided, and then creates purchase orders for the requested items. The Procurement team ensures that purchases are made against properly authorized purchase orders, and are in compliance with the company's Procurement policies.

Purchase order processing - creation of shopping carts.

• Validation date and ensuring all necessary pre-approvals.

• Resolution of queries where the mandatory information for processing has not been provided.

• Solving Purchase orders related queries from requesters and suppliers.

• Distribution of completed Purchasing orders to suppliers and dealing with queries.

• Contributing to the team with hands on approach to admin tasks eg: archiving, filing etc.

• Purchase order processing - creation of shopping carts.

• Validation date and ensuring all necessary pre-approvals.

• Resolution of queries where the mandatory information for processing has not been provided.

• Solving Purchase orders related queries from requesters and suppliers.

• Distribution of completed Purchasing orders to suppliers and dealing with queries.

• Contributing to the team with hands on approach to admin tasks eg: archiving, filing etc.