Accounts Financial Analyst

Описание

The Accounts Finance Analyst is part of Finance Department within Prague Service Centre, managing complex financial activities of assigned clients’ portfolio. Within this role you will be responsible for analyzing, checking and approving client financial data and payments. This includes timely and correct invoicing of expenses, management of monthly and quarterly reporting processes, and auditing according to client contracts and relocation policies. You will be involved in daily interaction with internal and external stakeholders and various finance teams.

THE OFFER

• 35.000 CZK – 40.000 CZK per month / DOE (depending on experience)

• Extensive corporate benefits package (including meal vouchers and 5 weeks of holidays)

• Permanent employment contract

• All relevant training and coaching to be able to develop your role with confidence

• International working environment

• Free refreshments in the workplace

• Social events and team building activities

• Offices in the center of Prague