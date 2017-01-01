Accounts Financial Analyst

The Accounts Finance Analyst is part of Finance Department within Prague Service Centre, managing complex financial activities of assigned clients’ portfolio. Within this role you will be responsible for analyzing, checking and approving client financial data and payments. This includes timely and correct invoicing of expenses, management of monthly and quarterly reporting processes, and auditing according to client contracts and relocation policies. You will be involved in daily interaction with internal and external stakeholders and various finance teams.
THE OFFER
• 35.000 CZK – 40.000 CZK per month / DOE (depending on experience)
• Extensive corporate benefits package (including meal vouchers and 5 weeks of holidays)
• Permanent employment contract
• All relevant training and coaching to be able to develop your role with confidence
• International working environment
• Free refreshments in the workplace
• Social events and team building activities
• Offices in the center of Prague
• Ensure that all payments are correctly coded with regards classification and taxability policies
• Responsible for all preparation, auditing and reporting of client financial data and reports prior to official submission to client
• Audit and process employee payments and communicate with operations for approvals and exceptions
• Checking that all relevant information is present, including all required invoicing reports and reconciliation
• Review and audit supplier invoices
• Assist in training and special projects as needed
• Ad-hoc tasks as per clients’ request
THE IDEAL PROFILE
• A degree in Economics, Accounting or related areas is desired
• Understanding and practical knowledge of Finance processes
• Previous related work experience is a big advantage
• Fluent level of English
• Good Excel knowledge
• Detail-oriented, good analytical skills
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Ability to work in a team and deadline driven environment
Mikhail Nikolskii
Mikhail.nikolskii@peopleplace.eu