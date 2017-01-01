Accountants all levels

If you are currently searching for your first opportunity, perhaps you are starting to seek your next career challenge or even getting back into the job market after a break, then step forward and apply now. We also want to speak to you about your priorities and preferences so we can help you to join global business leaders that will provide you with genuine opportunities of personal and professional growth.
Are you ready to take a step to greater things in the future?
Requirements for all the positions:
• University degree in Finance / Accounting / Economics/ Business Administration or relevant finance oriented studies
• 0 – 1 year work experience in Accounting or Finance (GL, AP, AR, Treasury or fixed assets)
• Experience in a Shared Service Centre would be a great advantage
• Good understanding of finance policies and procedures
• Advanced Excel knowledge; SAP would be an advantage
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, other European language would be a big plus
• Good customer service skills and client-focused attitude
• Good analytical and problem solving skills, attention to detail
• Capable of operating in an environment where clear communication, accuracy, timeliness and compliance are key
• Self-starter with drive and enthusiasm for making process improvements
• Very competitive remuneration and benefits package (including home office and 25 days of holidays)
• Stable employment
• The support and opportunities within a global corporation
• Senior supportive management standing by you
• The opportunity to work in an international multicultural environment
• Modern office premises with all necessary amenities
• Friendly and dynamic work environment
• Every day use of foreign language
• Team building activities and social events
• Free refreshments on the working place
Mikhail Nikolskii
Mikhail.nikolskii@peopleplace.eu