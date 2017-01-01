Global Project Officer

The GPO team which is a part of the Record to Report department which is responsible for the creation and maintenance of Global and Local Charge codes, meantime reporting and other tasks. The GPO team is predominantly focused on the proactive review of all Global and Local Charge Code requests, verifying that all required information and documentation has been provided, the requested structures are in place and correct, and subsequently manages the creation within the agreed SLA. The GPO team is ensuring that the Labour teams and Billing teams have correct master data and reporting to enable their processes.
Within the role your responsibilities will be:
• Create and maintain Local and Global Charge Codes according to the regional or account contractual requirements
• Liaise with and ensure that US LCD /C1 codes are set up correctly – check of C1 transfer protocols and identify errors
• Assign /extend/deactivate employee assignments
• Request India employee codes via Indian Portal
• Check and distribute GCC reports and map US codes to C1 Service Orders
• Provide assignment reports Check missing or incorrect assignments and maintain incorrect assignment database – Liaise with missing assignments team Provide Labor reports and Liaise with GA FI Services for labor report queries
• Maintain Worker table reports and transfer Worker table reports for billing
• Deliver mantime for billing and answer billing questions regarding mantime hours
• Deliver Account specific labor and other reports for data collection, revenue recognition, and etc.
• Request and maintain account profit centres and profit centre nodes
• Education in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or related area
• Previous experience in a similar position within an international Shared Service Center is considered an advantage
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Strong processes orientation, knowledge of process design tools
• Excellent communication skills in English
• MS Office skills, specifically Excel advanced
• The ability to prioritize, multi-task, and work under pressure
• Knowledge of SAP is a plus
• 36.000 CZK – 40.000 CZK per month / DOE (depending on experience).
• Extensive corporate benefits package.
• International working environment.
• All relevant training and coaching for your continue professional growth.
• Accessible and supportive management.
• Free refreshments in the workplace.
• Social events and team building activities.
• State of the art office building in centric part of Prague.
Mikhail Nikolskii
Mikhail.nikolskii@peopleplace.eu