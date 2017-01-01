Global Project Officer

Описание

The GPO team which is a part of the Record to Report department which is responsible for the creation and maintenance of Global and Local Charge codes, meantime reporting and other tasks. The GPO team is predominantly focused on the proactive review of all Global and Local Charge Code requests, verifying that all required information and documentation has been provided, the requested structures are in place and correct, and subsequently manages the creation within the agreed SLA. The GPO team is ensuring that the Labour teams and Billing teams have correct master data and reporting to enable their processes.

Within the role your responsibilities will be:

• Create and maintain Local and Global Charge Codes according to the regional or account contractual requirements

• Liaise with and ensure that US LCD /C1 codes are set up correctly – check of C1 transfer protocols and identify errors

• Assign /extend/deactivate employee assignments

• Request India employee codes via Indian Portal

• Check and distribute GCC reports and map US codes to C1 Service Orders

• Provide assignment reports Check missing or incorrect assignments and maintain incorrect assignment database – Liaise with missing assignments team Provide Labor reports and Liaise with GA FI Services for labor report queries

• Maintain Worker table reports and transfer Worker table reports for billing

• Deliver mantime for billing and answer billing questions regarding mantime hours

• Deliver Account specific labor and other reports for data collection, revenue recognition, and etc.

• Request and maintain account profit centres and profit centre nodes