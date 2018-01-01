Financial Product Manager

- Participation in the development of new and improved financial products.
- Searching for new financial / payment service providers
- Negotiating the prices, quality, contractual relations and other parameters with the providers of financial/payment services.
- Managing and coordination of all processes from idea to implementation.
- Work in the bank / FinTech / processing company on similar post
- Understanding and care knowledge of various work processes of banking financial products
- Analytical mindset, experience with contracts, ability to negotiate and achieve goals, high learning ability and stress resistance.
- Work on Apple Mac OS
- Basic technical knowledge of the processes is desirable (API, sandbox and so on)
- Fluency in English at C1 / C2 level
- Knowledge of Russian as the main language
- Fully equipped own kitchen, tea / coffee for free and unlimited
- Food vouchers (upon a request)
- Multisport card (upon a request)
- Annual vaccination against influenza
- Fully equipped own relaxing zone
- Work related training programs
- Flexible working hours after 1 year of employment
- Fixed salary plus bonus
Svetlana Lesnikova
s.lesnikova@epayservices.com