Регистрация
Курсы валют:
EUR
27.02
USD
24.9
RUB
0.31
Энциклопедия Карта Погода
50d 3 °C
Epaylogo
ePayService

Financial Product Manager

Размещено Вчера 17:31
Тип занятости
Полный день
Профессия
Консультант по банковским продуктам, Финансовый менеджер
Регион
Hlavní město Praha
Город
Praha 1
Заработная плата
не указана
Описание

- Participation in the development of new and improved financial products.
- Searching for new financial / payment service providers
- Negotiating the prices, quality, contractual relations and other parameters with the providers of financial/payment services.
- Managing and coordination of all processes from idea to implementation.

Требования

- Work in the bank / FinTech / processing company on similar post
- Understanding and care knowledge of various work processes of banking financial products
- Analytical mindset, experience with contracts, ability to negotiate and achieve goals, high learning ability and stress resistance.
- Work on Apple Mac OS
- Basic technical knowledge of the processes is desirable (API, sandbox and so on)
- Fluency in English at C1 / C2 level
- Knowledge of Russian as the main language

Условия

- Fully equipped own kitchen, tea / coffee for free and unlimited
- Food vouchers (upon a request)
- Multisport card (upon a request)
- Annual vaccination against influenza
- Fully equipped own relaxing zone
- Work related training programs
- Flexible working hours after 1 year of employment
- Fixed salary plus bonus

Контакты:

Svetlana Lesnikova

s.lesnikova@epayservices.com



Мобильная версия