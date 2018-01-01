Financial Product Manager

Тип занятости Полный день Профессия Консультант по банковским продуктам, Финансовый менеджер Регион Hlavní město Praha Город Praha 1 Заработная плата не указана

Описание - Participation in the development of new and improved financial products.

- Searching for new financial / payment service providers

- Negotiating the prices, quality, contractual relations and other parameters with the providers of financial/payment services.

- Managing and coordination of all processes from idea to implementation.

Требования - Work in the bank / FinTech / processing company on similar post

- Understanding and care knowledge of various work processes of banking financial products

- Analytical mindset, experience with contracts, ability to negotiate and achieve goals, high learning ability and stress resistance.

- Work on Apple Mac OS

- Basic technical knowledge of the processes is desirable (API, sandbox and so on)

- Fluency in English at C1 / C2 level

- Knowledge of Russian as the main language