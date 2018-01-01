We are seeking to employ a talented Social media manager to administer our social media accounts. You will be responsible for creating original text and video content, managing posts and responding to followers. You will manage our company image in a cohesive way to achieve our marketing goals. As a Social media manager, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends. You should have excellent communication skills and be able to express our company's views creatively.
Requirements:
* Proven work experience as a Social media manager
* Hands on experience in content management
* Excellent copywriting skills
* Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)
* Solid knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics
* Knowledge of online marketing channels
* Excellent communication skills
* Analytical and multitasking skills
* BSc degree in Marketing or relevant field
Main Activities and Responsibilities:
* Manage all social activities
* Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences
* Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals
* Set specific objectives and report on ROI
* Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily (e.g. original text, photos, videos and news)
* Monitor SEO and web traffic metrics
* Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner and monitor customer reviews
* Oversee social media accounts' design (e.g. Facebook timeline cover, profile pictures and blog layout)
* Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness, like promotions and competitions
* Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications
Vitaly
hr@photo-vision.eu