Social Media Manager

Тип занятости Полный день Профессия PR-менеджер, Маркетолог, Интернет-маркетолог Регион Hlavní město Praha Город Praha 1 Заработная плата не указана

Описание We are seeking to employ a talented Social media manager to administer our social media accounts. You will be responsible for creating original text and video content, managing posts and responding to followers. You will manage our company image in a cohesive way to achieve our marketing goals. As a Social media manager, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends. You should have excellent communication skills and be able to express our company's views creatively.

Требования Requirements:

* Proven work experience as a Social media manager

* Hands on experience in content management

* Excellent copywriting skills

* Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)

* Solid knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics

* Knowledge of online marketing channels

* Excellent communication skills

* Analytical and multitasking skills

* BSc degree in Marketing or relevant field