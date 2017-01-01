Real Estate Analyst

Описание

Assisting in the design and permitting of projects

Assisting in the financial reporting of projects

Property Management

Financial Analysis

Reviewing Pay Requisitions

Data Entry

General business and administrative duties

Specific responsibilities will include:

• Analyze historical property income, operating statements, budgets, leases, loan agreements and expenses as well as current market conditions in order to determine financial underwriting assumptions.

• Review, analyze, comprehend, abstract and interpret various types of real estate documents, including leases, rent rolls, budgets, operating statements, expense recovery reconciliations, loan agreements and other information used in the underwriting process.

• Create evaluations of properties and sensitivity analyses.

• Ability to play a role in presenting with lead broker in a formal client setting to audiences with a wide range of financial acumen.

• Direct communication with Capital Markets professionals, property managers, asset managers and principals to clarify inconsistencies found in underwriting process and address other property specific issues.

• Assist in the production of property offering memorandums which will be used to actively market retail assets to the marketplace.

• Perform location, market, property, retail tenant and economic research to be used in property marketing and team branding materials, as well as keep the local team apprised of market developments.

Research sales comparables and trends through the use of Co-Star and Real Capital Analytics.

Bachelor’s degree (BA/BS) from a four-year college or university is required with a preference in Real Estate, Finance, Accounting, or Economics but not required

• 1-3 years of relevant experience using Argus software

• Ability to comprehend, analyze and interpret various types of real estate documents, including leases, contracts and financial statements. (not required – preferred)

• Strong understanding of financial terms and principles necessary in real estate underwriting, including Discounted Cash Flow, IRR, NPV, Time Value of Money, Return on Equity, etc.

• Proficient with Argus DCF software; experience working with retail properties and complex CAM pools is preferred but not required

• Highly-developed verbal and written communication skills – ability to interact effectively and professionally with a wide variety of internal parties (managers, analysts, sales professionals, clients, etc).

• Close attention to detail and strong organizational skills; ability to multi-task in order to meet client deadlines. (most important of all the qualifications)

• Intermediate to advanced skills with Microsoft Office Suite including Excel and Word.

• Ability to think creatively to resolve problems.

• Solid organizational skills and ability to manage multiple assignments with changing priorities.

• Willingness to work hard in a transaction oriented environment.

• High level of integrity and ethics.

• Team player, strong work ethic and passion to work in the commercial real estate industry.

• Strong analytical skills, financial/math skills and a keen sense of numbers.