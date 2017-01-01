Plan event from start to finish according to requirements, target audience and objectives
Come up with suggestions to enhance the event’s success
Prepare budgets and ensure adherence
Source and negotiate with vendors and suppliers
Be in charge of hiring personnel (DJs, waiters etc.)
Coordinate all operations
Lead promotional activities for the event
Supervise all staff (event coordinators, caterers etc.)
Approve all aspects before the day of the event
Ensure event is completed smoothly and step up to resolve any problems that might occur
Analyze the event’s success and prepare reports
Requirements
Proven experience as event manager more than 3 years (trainings, exhibition, open days, etc)
Skilled in project management
Knowledge of KPIs and marketing techniques for event management
Computer savvy; proficient in MS Office
Outstanding communication and negotiation ability
Excellent organizational skills
A knack for problem-solving
Customer-service orientation
A team player with leadership skills
BSc/BA in PR, marketing, hospitality management or related field is preferred
Zulia Loikova