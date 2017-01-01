Event manager

Описание

Plan event from start to finish according to requirements, target audience and objectives

Come up with suggestions to enhance the event’s success

Prepare budgets and ensure adherence

Source and negotiate with vendors and suppliers

Be in charge of hiring personnel (DJs, waiters etc.)

Coordinate all operations

Lead promotional activities for the event

Supervise all staff (event coordinators, caterers etc.)

Approve all aspects before the day of the event

Ensure event is completed smoothly and step up to resolve any problems that might occur

Analyze the event’s success and prepare reports