Описание

This is an exciting opportunity to join a friendly and dynamic team of professionals who will provide you with the training and support you need to succeed.

If you are interested in any this position and you speak one of Russian, Czech languages plus English we want to hear from you!

HR Administrator

• Supporting Human Resources team with all administrative tasks

• Using CRM systems to input candidate/staff data

• Communicating daily with other teams and company staff members

• Assisting with other ad-hoc tasks as required

If you are interested in this opportunity and you believe you can be a right fit for any of these positions, please send us your resume in English.