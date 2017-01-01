Требуются работники в иностранную фирму со знание русского и английского языка. Присылайте свое резюме на e-mail: khort.nazar@gmail.com
Help Desk Support:
• Handle, research, and resolve phone and email inquiries for Client employees regarding complex procurement related queries
• Ensure processing of transactions / calls by all team members in a prompt and accurate manner as per defined Desk top procedures
• Suggest and implement process improvements in team operations
• Generate daily, weekly and monthly reports for compliance and MIS
• Help team members in solving complex requests
• Audit pre-determined number of calls, emails and CRM requests for all team members
• Discuss quality audit feedback with team member(s) and give feedback to team members on the same day
• Adhere to current understanding of policies and procedures, new products, services and processes of the client and the call center
• Management of SOP’s, DTP’s, checklists etc
• Manage Quality check process
• Develop strong understanding of relevant policies and procedures, as well as compliance and risk regulations, to appropriately mitigate risk/exposure
• Support Internal / regulatory audits by providing the detailed documentation specified by the audit team for their area of work
• Support the client with the optimization of category policies by regular creation / update of category cards, provide input on local spend situation and category practices
• Act as a link between the client users and the vendors
• Direct communication with users and suppliers via phone and email
