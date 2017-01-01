Описание

Требуются работники в иностранную фирму со знание русского и английского языка. Присылайте свое резюме на e-mail: khort.nazar@gmail.com

Help Desk Support:

• Handle, research, and resolve phone and email inquiries for Client employees regarding complex procurement related queries

• Ensure processing of transactions / calls by all team members in a prompt and accurate manner as per defined Desk top procedures

• Suggest and implement process improvements in team operations

• Generate daily, weekly and monthly reports for compliance and MIS

• Help team members in solving complex requests

• Audit pre-determined number of calls, emails and CRM requests for all team members

• Discuss quality audit feedback with team member(s) and give feedback to team members on the same day

• Adhere to current understanding of policies and procedures, new products, services and processes of the client and the call center

• Management of SOP’s, DTP’s, checklists etc

• Manage Quality check process

• Develop strong understanding of relevant policies and procedures, as well as compliance and risk regulations, to appropriately mitigate risk/exposure

• Support Internal / regulatory audits by providing the detailed documentation specified by the audit team for their area of work

• Support the client with the optimization of category policies by regular creation / update of category cards, provide input on local spend situation and category practices

• Act as a link between the client users and the vendors

Help Desk Support:

• Direct communication with users and suppliers via phone and email