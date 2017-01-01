Описание

Требуются работники в иностранную фирму со знание русского и английского языка. Присылайте свое резюме на e-mail: khort.nazar@gmail.com

Key Responsibilities:

• Ensure processing of Manual & Automatic Payments

• Obtain approvals and execute of payments

• Ensure daily reporting of invoices ready to pay

• Process of Manual Payments for supplier invoices, employees reimbursement and other payments as per request, when due

• Create and process Automatic Payment runs for supplier invoices, employees reimbursement and other payments as per request when due

• Gather supporting documentation to release manual & automatic payments

• Provide proof of payments when up on request from Customer Helpdesk team

• Execute internal controls to ensure 100% of successful payments

• Ensure preparation and execution Bank reconciliation accounts

• Provide day-to-day transactional processing and reporting of payments

• Provide monthly analysis and reporting, including account analysis and reconciliations

• Participate on monthly closing activities and ensure all bank accounts are closed.

• Cooperate with Invoice Processing Team & Customer Helpdesk team to investigate missed payments.

• Investigate rejected payments and ensure payments reprocessing to suppliers.

• Execute controls to avoid duplicate payments.