Требуются работники в иностранную фирму со знание русского и английского языка. Присылайте свое резюме на e-mail: khort.nazar@gmail.com
Key Responsibilities:
• Ensure processing of Manual & Automatic Payments
• Obtain approvals and execute of payments
• Ensure daily reporting of invoices ready to pay
• Process of Manual Payments for supplier invoices, employees reimbursement and other payments as per request, when due
• Create and process Automatic Payment runs for supplier invoices, employees reimbursement and other payments as per request when due
• Gather supporting documentation to release manual & automatic payments
• Provide proof of payments when up on request from Customer Helpdesk team
• Execute internal controls to ensure 100% of successful payments
• Ensure preparation and execution Bank reconciliation accounts
• Provide day-to-day transactional processing and reporting of payments
• Provide monthly analysis and reporting, including account analysis and reconciliations
• Participate on monthly closing activities and ensure all bank accounts are closed.
• Cooperate with Invoice Processing Team & Customer Helpdesk team to investigate missed payments.
• Investigate rejected payments and ensure payments reprocessing to suppliers.
• Execute controls to avoid duplicate payments.
Khort Nazar
khort.nazar@gmail.com