Job brief
We are looking for an experienced Digital marketing strategist to join our team. You will help us use web technologies to achieve our business growth goals. You will identify needs and new opportunities and aspire to increase brand awareness.
If you’re a tech-savvy trendsetter who has innovative ideas to improve customer experience, we would like to meet you. For this position, you should be creative and comfortable working with a team.
Ultimately, you should be able to effectively connect our brand with our online customers.
Responsibilities
Set digital marketing strategies using all necessary tools (e.g. website, emails, social media and blogs)
Research products, services and current strategies to identify new opportunities
Analyze web traffic metrics and suggest solutions to boost web presence
Monitor SEO/SEM, marketing and sales performance metrics to forecast trends
Build strong clients relationships through social media interaction
Keep up-to-date with our audience’s preferences and proactively suggest new campaigns
Liaise with Marketing, Sales, Design and Content teams to optimize customer experience and ensure brand consistency
Identify advertising needs
Establish best practices in digital marketing
Stay up-to-date with digital technologies developments
Requirements
At least three years experience in a strategic marketing role
Experience dealing with international markets
Mastery of basic marketing principles, such as target segmentation, category, value proposition, positioning, and brand strategy.
Proficiency with SEO, Google Analytics, Google AdWords, and social platforms
Basic knowledge of website design, html, search and social advertising, URL architecting, programmatic advertising, email marketing, and e-commerce
Fluent English and strong writing skills
Language skills
English - Advanced (C1)
Kostenko
hr@photo-vision.eu
+420 608 820 955