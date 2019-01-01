Описание

Job brief

We are looking for an experienced Digital marketing strategist to join our team. You will help us use web technologies to achieve our business growth goals. You will identify needs and new opportunities and aspire to increase brand awareness.

If you’re a tech-savvy trendsetter who has innovative ideas to improve customer experience, we would like to meet you. For this position, you should be creative and comfortable working with a team.

Ultimately, you should be able to effectively connect our brand with our online customers.

Responsibilities

Set digital marketing strategies using all necessary tools (e.g. website, emails, social media and blogs)

Research products, services and current strategies to identify new opportunities

Analyze web traffic metrics and suggest solutions to boost web presence

Monitor SEO/SEM, marketing and sales performance metrics to forecast trends

Build strong clients relationships through social media interaction

Keep up-to-date with our audience’s preferences and proactively suggest new campaigns

Liaise with Marketing, Sales, Design and Content teams to optimize customer experience and ensure brand consistency

Identify advertising needs

Establish best practices in digital marketing

Stay up-to-date with digital technologies developments

Requirements

At least three years experience in a strategic marketing role

Experience dealing with international markets

Mastery of basic marketing principles, such as target segmentation, category, value proposition, positioning, and brand strategy.

Proficiency with SEO, Google Analytics, Google AdWords, and social platforms

Basic knowledge of website design, html, search and social advertising, URL architecting, programmatic advertising, email marketing, and e-commerce

Fluent English and strong writing skills

Language skills

English - Advanced (C1)