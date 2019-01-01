ABOUT VISTA RIVERSIDE
We are a property management and real estate investment company offering short, medium, and long-term luxury rental apartments in the best neighborhoods of Prague.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Proficient in English
Fluent in Czech
Experience with creating new financial processes for small to medium size businesses
Experience with maintaining budgets and profit & loss sheets
Experience with analyzing financial statements
Exceptional at creating detailed financial forecasts
Advanced Excel skills
Bachelor or Masters degree in finance, economics or accounting
PERKS
Top-notch office space in Anděl (Prague 5)
Friendly working environment
Free coffee and tasty snacks in the office
Possibility of home office
Flexible working hours
JOB DESCRIPTION
We are looking for an experienced financial controller to:
- Create financial reports and detailed financial forecasts
- Create and manage company budgets
- Manage the company's cash flow
- Enhance our current profit & loss structure
- Work with analytical accounts to allocate costs
- Create risk minimization plans
- Provide investment advice
- Oversee and submit VAT reports
- Manage payroll
- Support internal and/or external audits
- Manage our external accounting company
.. and help automate our overall financial process
Valeriia Pashkina
info@vistariverside.com