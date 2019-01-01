Описание

We are seeking to employ a talented Social media manager to administer our social media accounts.

Main Activities and Responsibilities:

* Manage all social activities

* Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences

* Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals

* Set specific objectives and report on ROI

* Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content

* Monitor SEO and web traffic metrics

* Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner and monitor customer reviews

* Oversee social media accounts' design (e.g. Facebook timeline cover, profile pictures and blog layout)

* Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness, like promotions and competitions

* Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications