IT Analyst with Russian

Размещено 26 апреля 14:16
Тип занятости
Полный день
Профессия
Специалист технической поддержки
Регион
Hlavní město Praha
Город
Praha 1
Заработная плата
не указана
Компания
Casexe
Описание

We are the international company Casexe, developing platforms for online casinos. Now we are
hiring Technical Writer/Analyst with Russian to work in the office in Prague. We are inviting
candidates who are willing to do what they love and participate in the interesting projects.

Требования

Responsibilities:
 Software technical analysis
 Preparation of the statement of work (SOW) based on requirements and detailed market
analysis
 Tracking current trends and their implementation throughout the project
 Exploring functional requirements and proposing new solutions
 Active cooperation with the project team and management
 Management of detailed technical documentation
Requirements:
 Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Technical Writing and Communication or English or related field
 Experience working in online gaming industry is a big plus
 Full professional proficiency in Russian
 Excellent written and verbal communication skills
 Proficiency in MS Office
 Strong attention to detail
 Skilled at prioritization and multi-tasking

Условия

Our offer:
 Motivated salary
 VISA and relocation support for the foreigners
 Stable background and experience of our international project
 5 weeks of vacation
 Gaining a new experience and knowledge
 Possibility for your career development
 Pizza free Wednesday and refreshment during work hours (snacks, fruits, vegetables every
day)
 English and Czech language courses
 Multisport card

Контакты:

Rimma

hr@casexe.com



