IT Analyst with Russian

We are the international company Casexe, developing platforms for online casinos. Now we are
hiring Technical Writer/Analyst with Russian to work in the office in Prague. We are inviting
candidates who are willing to do what they love and participate in the interesting projects.
Responsibilities:
Software technical analysis
Preparation of the statement of work (SOW) based on requirements and detailed market
analysis
Tracking current trends and their implementation throughout the project
Exploring functional requirements and proposing new solutions
Active cooperation with the project team and management
Management of detailed technical documentation
Requirements:
Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Technical Writing and Communication or English or related field
Experience working in online gaming industry is a big plus
Full professional proficiency in Russian
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Proficiency in MS Office
Strong attention to detail
Skilled at prioritization and multi-tasking
Our offer:
Motivated salary
VISA and relocation support for the foreigners
Stable background and experience of our international project
5 weeks of vacation
Gaining a new experience and knowledge
Possibility for your career development
Pizza free Wednesday and refreshment during work hours (snacks, fruits, vegetables every
day)
English and Czech language courses
Multisport card
Rimma
hr@casexe.com