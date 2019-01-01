IT Analyst with Russian

Описание We are the international company Casexe, developing platforms for online casinos. Now we are

hiring Technical Writer/Analyst with Russian to work in the office in Prague. We are inviting

candidates who are willing to do what they love and participate in the interesting projects.

Требования Responsibilities:

 Software technical analysis

 Preparation of the statement of work (SOW) based on requirements and detailed market

analysis

 Tracking current trends and their implementation throughout the project

 Exploring functional requirements and proposing new solutions

 Active cooperation with the project team and management

 Management of detailed technical documentation

Requirements:

 Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Technical Writing and Communication or English or related field

 Experience working in online gaming industry is a big plus

 Full professional proficiency in Russian

 Excellent written and verbal communication skills

 Proficiency in MS Office

 Strong attention to detail

 Skilled at prioritization and multi-tasking