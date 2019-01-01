QA testers

Описание

Responsibilities:

• Execute tests that cannot be automated

• Develop, modify and execute software test plans, manual scripts

• Actively participate in requirement gathering sessions and give input on requirement and design documents

• Review requirements for assigned projects and create test cases as applicable

• Debug software products using systematic tests

• Work closely with development team on test results and testing required code changes

Job Requirements:

• 2 + years of experience in Manual Test Cases, Test Scenarios Development, Scripting

• Knowledge in testing and has worked on Web/Client Server /Mobile applications

• Experience on API / Web Service (Web API) and mobile devices testing

• Good Knowledge of Testing processes, documentation

• Should have knowledge of SQL

• Strong analysis, troubleshooting and problem-solving skills are required

• Ability to work effectively with product development and systems management

What can we offer:

• Stable background and experience of our internationally successful projects

• Support for your professional development

• Young and friendly environment

• Flexible working hours, Home Office possibility

• 5 Weeks of Vacation, Language courses, Multisport card

• Regular informal employee gatherings over the glass of wine, teambuildings, company Christmas party

• Tasty snacks, fruits, vegetables, lemonade, tea and coffee every day