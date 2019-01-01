QA testers

Responsibilities:
• Execute tests that cannot be automated
• Develop, modify and execute software test plans, manual scripts
• Actively participate in requirement gathering sessions and give input on requirement and design documents
• Review requirements for assigned projects and create test cases as applicable
• Debug software products using systematic tests
• Work closely with development team on test results and testing required code changes
Job Requirements:
• 2 + years of experience in Manual Test Cases, Test Scenarios Development, Scripting
• Knowledge in testing and has worked on Web/Client Server /Mobile applications
• Experience on API / Web Service (Web API) and mobile devices testing
• Good Knowledge of Testing processes, documentation
• Should have knowledge of SQL
• Strong analysis, troubleshooting and problem-solving skills are required
• Ability to work effectively with product development and systems management
What can we offer:
• Stable background and experience of our internationally successful projects
• Support for your professional development
• Young and friendly environment
• Flexible working hours, Home Office possibility
• 5 Weeks of Vacation, Language courses, Multisport card
• Regular informal employee gatherings over the glass of wine, teambuildings, company Christmas party
• Tasty snacks, fruits, vegetables, lemonade, tea and coffee every day
Rimma
hr@casexe.com