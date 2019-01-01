Администратор Linux с навыками информационной безопасности

Описание

Disclaimer: If You are looking for a static position in stable corporation without any challenges, please, pass by.

Here in Fairplay Pay we are creating something absolutely new. We have found the company aiming one thing - we want to change this world. Are You ready to do it with us? If your answer is yes, we would like to suggest you a position, challenging you every day, position, where you will need to learn and develop, the same as FinTech-world does. You won't find a chill-place in here, but a place where brightest minds everyday do everything to open a new era in the world of payments. If You are willing to find the solutions for absolutely unknown problems, if You are not afraid of situations, when your only help is your own experience and mind. If you are full of creativity and don't look for a 20$ year salary increase, but you are ready to become world-famous once, we would be happy to see you at our comfortable office in the center of Prague and discuss if you really fit the requirements. Forgot to mention, the company will take your inside of Prague transportation expenses :)

The ideal candidate will design, organize, and modify the company's computer systems. This individual will evaluate and assess systems to ensure they are operating effectively. Based on assessments, this individual will monitor collected knowledge and make adjustments to existing systems. The individual is supposed to handle all incidents in accordance with their severity and report them.

Once again, we look for creative individuals, the brightest of the kind. If you think that such a job is for you, don't bother to contact us.