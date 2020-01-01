business development manager

Описание

Best Logistika Cargo s.r.o. group of companies performs international vehicular cargo transportation of different complexity. The Company provides cargo delivery from Russia to all European countries by Euro Trailers from 3.5 m3 to 130 m3, refrigerators, high and low-tonnage motor transport, special cargo vehicles, trucks supplied with permits for dangerous cargo transportation (in compliance with ADR), as well as outsized cargo platforms.

Professional and complex approach, long experience of its employees, as well as the developed logistics base provided a solid track record of a reliable partner for the company. Best Logistika Cargo operates starting with the year 2004 and provides cargo transportation services from Russia to Western European Countries, Southern European Countries and Scandinavian countries. The company is headquartered in Prague, and has a number of offices in Russia. The company currently employs more than 100 people.

The company is able to provide cargo consolidation, storage, reloading from one vehicle to another at the warehouses of its partners, as to maintain relationships with the logistic companies in CIS countries as well as in Poland, Czech Republic and Germany. Best Logistika Cargo, s.r.o. doesn’t own any fleet.