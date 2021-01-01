Специалист технической поддержки для SaaS, английский язык

Описание

Requirements

The Ideal Candidate:

— 2+ years of experience as Technical support or Customer support;

— Experience in Software/SaaS industry;

— Analysis, troubleshooting, and problem-solving expertise;

— Intermediate strong English both spoken and written;

— Fast-learning, proactive.

Nice to have:

— Experience in affiliate or tracking software is very welcome;

— Basic programming skills.

We offer:

— The opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing Product company;

— A modern office in Prague 3, comfortable work environment;

— Ability to work from home (partially);

— Flexible working hours;

— Career and development opportunities;

— Competitive salary subject to annual raises.

Work responsibilities:

— Resolve all types of support issues received via ticketing system, chat, or phone;

— Leverage knowledge of Scaleo to provide world-class technical support to Scaleo customers;

— Assist customers in setting up their workflows in Scaleo;

— Assist customers with Postback integrations, API integrations;

— Following up with clients to ensure the problem is resolved;

— Automation of routine tasks.