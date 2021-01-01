Специалист технической поддержки для SaaS, английский язык

Requirements
The Ideal Candidate:
— 2+ years of experience as Technical support or Customer support;
— Experience in Software/SaaS industry;
— Analysis, troubleshooting, and problem-solving expertise;
— Intermediate strong English both spoken and written;
— Fast-learning, proactive.
Nice to have:
— Experience in affiliate or tracking software is very welcome;
— Basic programming skills.
We offer:
— The opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing Product company;
— A modern office in Prague 3, comfortable work environment;
— Ability to work from home (partially);
— Flexible working hours;
— Career and development opportunities;
— Competitive salary subject to annual raises.
Work responsibilities:
— Resolve all types of support issues received via ticketing system, chat, or phone;
— Leverage knowledge of Scaleo to provide world-class technical support to Scaleo customers;
— Assist customers in setting up their workflows in Scaleo;
— Assist customers with Postback integrations, API integrations;
— Following up with clients to ensure the problem is resolved;
— Automation of routine tasks.
ЗП от 35.000 - 45.000 крон/месяц
Denis
hr@scaleo.io