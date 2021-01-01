Cookies помогают нам предоставлять наши услуги. Используя наши услуги, вы соглашаетесь с использованием наших cookies.
IT-специалист
VV
Praha 1

Специалист технической поддержки для SaaS, английский язык

Размещено 22 марта 16:06
Тип занятости
Полный день
Профессия
Системный администратор, Программист, Специалист технической поддержки
Регион
Hlavní město Praha
Город
Praha 3
Заработная плата
35 CZK
Компания
Scaleo
Описание

Requirements
The Ideal Candidate:
— 2+ years of experience as Technical support or Customer support;
— Experience in Software/SaaS industry;
— Analysis, troubleshooting, and problem-solving expertise;
— Intermediate strong English both spoken and written;
— Fast-learning, proactive.

Nice to have:
— Experience in affiliate or tracking software is very welcome;
— Basic programming skills.

We offer:
— The opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing Product company;
— A modern office in Prague 3, comfortable work environment;
— Ability to work from home (partially);
— Flexible working hours;
— Career and development opportunities;
— Competitive salary subject to annual raises.

Work responsibilities:
— Resolve all types of support issues received via ticketing system, chat, or phone;
— Leverage knowledge of Scaleo to provide world-class technical support to Scaleo customers;
— Assist customers in setting up their workflows in Scaleo;
— Assist customers with Postback integrations, API integrations;
— Following up with clients to ensure the problem is resolved;
— Automation of routine tasks.

Условия

ЗП от 35.000 - 45.000 крон/месяц

Контакты:

Denis

hr@scaleo.io



