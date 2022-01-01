Requirements:
• Higher education
• Proactive sales manager in the corporate segment with at least 3 years’ experience in hotels
• Professional knowledge of the HORES system or similar to Omega etc.
• Excellent knowledge of the hotel services market
• Ability to promote additional. services, implementation, analytics
• English / Russian languages. Knowledge of Czech language will be appreciated
• Competent speech, negotiation skills, knowledge of conducting business correspondence, drafting a commercial offer, knowledge of etiquette
• Experience of successful sales, achievements
• Ability to work in a team, delegate tasks, control areas of responsibility
• Ability to comply with corporate, service and business standards;
Personal qualities:
• High level of self-organization
• Teamwork skills
• Sociability, active life position, optimism, openness, result orientation
• Ability to multitask
• Creativity and proactive approach to work
Responsibilities:
• Promotion of the hotel and its services: SPA, Wellness, Museum, events and conferences, restaurant
• Working with key partners
• Attraction of new clients
• Ensuring the process of continuous monitoring of the hotel services market, studying its development trends, analyzing the current situation
• Analysis of existing sales, development of a strategy to improve planned indicators
Terms of work:
• Salary: 70-150 thousand CZK (including % of sales)
• Working hours: 5/2
• Work in a successful and dynamic team of professionals
• Corporate events and outdoor events
• Corporate training at the international level and wide opportunities for professional and career growth
• Special discounts for hotel accommodation and meals
Kirill
+420 778515581