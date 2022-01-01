Требования

Requirements:

• Higher education

• Proactive sales manager in the corporate segment with at least 3 years’ experience in hotels

• Professional knowledge of the HORES system or similar to Omega etc.

• Excellent knowledge of the hotel services market

• Ability to promote additional. services, implementation, analytics

• English / Russian languages. Knowledge of Czech language will be appreciated

• Competent speech, negotiation skills, knowledge of conducting business correspondence, drafting a commercial offer, knowledge of etiquette

• Experience of successful sales, achievements

• Ability to work in a team, delegate tasks, control areas of responsibility

• Ability to comply with corporate, service and business standards;

Personal qualities:

• High level of self-organization

• Teamwork skills

• Sociability, active life position, optimism, openness, result orientation

• Ability to multitask

• Creativity and proactive approach to work

Responsibilities:

• Promotion of the hotel and its services: SPA, Wellness, Museum, events and conferences, restaurant

• Working with key partners

• Attraction of new clients

• Ensuring the process of continuous monitoring of the hotel services market, studying its development trends, analyzing the current situation

• Analysis of existing sales, development of a strategy to improve planned indicators