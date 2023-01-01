Описание

Alvasar OY is looking for: - CNC Operators of various specializations (13-20 euros/hour) NECESSARILY: - Experience - Knowledge of English and/or Finnish Our facilities are located throughout Finland. We draw up all legal working Finnish documents. We provide housing, work clothes, tools and medical insurance. We partially compensate the cost of home-work tickets. We solve all work and household issues during the entire contract, our managers are always in touch, ready to help and advise you on any issue. The level of your salary will depend on your experience, your level of qualification, quality requirements at the facility, the complexity of the work itself and knowledge of languages.