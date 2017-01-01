Treasury Specialist

Описание

We work with a world leader in business consulting in the fields of Finance, Systems Integration, Telecommunications and Informatics just to name very few of the many sectors among their business portfolio. Holding operation centers in more than 70 countries worldwide, this corporation is globally recognized as the “next generation” business consulting market player. Proudly ranked among the most innovative companies to work for by reputable magazines like The Wall Street Journal. A truly unique opportunity to be part of a corporation in market expansion venture.

THE ROLE

The Treasury team is part of R2R department and is responsible of posting of bank transactions into General Ledger. Providing control that all bank transactions data were uploaded to SAP GL correctly, investigating differences and making corrections if necessary. Communicating with other departments (AR, AP, I/C, payroll etc.). The team processing and providing for payment orders, payment approvals and solving any related issues.

• Responsible of GL posting of receipts and payments.

• Preparing cash flow, forecast and exposure reporting.

• Posting settlements and monthly FX currency revaluation for all reconciliations and currencies.

• Work on reduction of the items posted to the suspense account, actively working on clearing those items.

• Monthly bank vs GL reconciliation – including downloading bank statements from Bank, preparing proper reconciliation, solving any discrepancies.

• Complying with SOX procedures and support SOX compliance audits.