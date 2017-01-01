Описание

We work with a Fortune 300 corporation, world leader in business consulting in the fields of Finance, Telecommunications and Informatics, holding operation centers in more than 50 countries worldwide across a wide range of business disciplines. The support operations center in Prague employs well over 700 team members across various business segments, support services and internal operations.

THE ROLE

The General Ledger (GL) accountant is an integral role within the Financial Accounting team responsible for delivering month-end financial information that impacts Balance Sheets and P&L. This position plays a critical part in the company's month-end close process resulting in complete and accurate financial statements. The General Ledger Accountant is responsible for preparing, managing, and controlling journal entries, balance sheets, reconciliations and other relevant accounting issues in compliance with local legislation, US GAAP standards, and the Sarbanes Oxley Act (SOX).

Within your role, some of your key responsibilities will be:

• Regular month end closing activities: cost and revenue accruals/deferrals, recoding, cost allocation, various adjustments

• General Ledger accounts reconciliations

• Recurring and ad hoc journal entries to keep accurate accounting records

• Pre-Billing initiations

• Various reports distribution – e.g. P/L reports, Labor reports, Expense reports, CAPEX

• Purchase orders review and Financial approving

• Invoice approval

• Clearing of transactions on BS accounts on monthly basis

• Identifying and suggesting process improvement opportunities

• Complying internal policies and procedures (SOX, Segregation of duties, etc.)

• Supporting internal and external audits as requested

• Taking full ownership and responsibility for the tasks assigned

• Cooperating with internal stakeholders, Industry Vertical and Business Partners

• Maintaining up to date process documentation