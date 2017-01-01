Senior Category Buyer

Our client is a world leader in the sector of business consulting, offering services in the field of Finance, Systems Integration, Telecommunications and Informatics among many others. With operation centres in more than 70 countries worldwide, today this corporation is a recognise global leader in the "next generation" of business consulting with reported revenues of billions of dollars. As an employer is ranked among the most innovative companies to work for in various magazines like The Wall Street Journal. This is not only a good chance to get the job you are looking for, but an opportunity to grow in skills and professional experience at international level and with a global known corporation.
POSITION SUMMARY
Executes action plans to meet global supply chain strategies: including sourcing strategies and global supplier network capabilities for key commodities and spend categories (HW, SW, Telco & Network and Professional services) to achieve broad business objectives. Provides analyses and research to address specialized supply chain issues. Executes action plans for contracting, supplier management, business partnering and savings. Addresses feedback from supply chain and business stakeholders to ensure objectives are met. Maintains excellent working relationships with strategic business stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of business requirements and to support the business in achievement of its outcomes. May negotiate agreements with suppliers encompassing program specifications, functional objectives and savings. Makes recommendations for decisions regarding significant supply chain issues.
• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience
• Three or more years of proven procurement experience in one of the following IT categories (HW, SW, Network & Telco)
• Ability to understand and apply broad supply chain principles, practices and procedures to multiple, complex tasks in specialized area of focus
• Strong analytical, problem-solving skills
• Proven success working as part of a team
• Experience working with concepts, practices, and procedures in areas of responsibility or demonstrated vendor selection, sourcing and contracting, supplier management, and/or negotiation skills.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills needed to interface with internal customers and customer representatives
• Good organizational and planning skills
• Ability to represent Supply Chain with internal customers
• Work performed without daily supervision
• Follows supply chain policies and procedures to ensure financial and strategic goals are attained
• Executes supply chain functions including sourcing, category management, contracting, supplier management, business partnering to support supply chain strategies
• Implements supply chain strategies to ensure alignment with corporate goals under the guidance of the Category Lead, contribute to the category strategy and category plan
• Implements supply chain strategies to ensure alignment with corporate goals
• Review current third party practices to support and drive compliance to contracts (global where appropriate), processes and procedures
• Identify and develop potential opportunities for supplier consolidation, contracting, savings and value-add at the earliest opportunity
• Influential in the selection of potential (preferred) suppliers/solution partners
• Negotiates with suppliers/solution partners to obtain products/services at the least cost/risk solution to ensure end-users needs are met
• May participate in the development/completion of major contracts, contract negotiations
• Review Statement of Works (SOW’s) and Supplier Agreements
• Delivery against specific savings targets - Contribute to the annual P&L savings targets
• Collaborates with business stakeholders to achieve savings targets, improve supplier performance, and maximize supplier collaboration to drive the best business outcomes
• Maintains communications with stakeholders during the procurement cycle to ensure timely delivery in compliance with the procurement requirements
• Ensuring suppliers/solution partners adhere to industry standards, technical quality standards, and other corporate/business unit driven expectations
• Drives use and continued adoption of global supplier contracts
• Builds and maintains relationships with key suppliers and stakeholders
Mikhail Nikolskii
Mikhail.nikolskii@peopleplace.eu
+ 420 734 148 072