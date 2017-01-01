Senior Category Buyer

Описание

Our client is a world leader in the sector of business consulting, offering services in the field of Finance, Systems Integration, Telecommunications and Informatics among many others. With operation centres in more than 70 countries worldwide, today this corporation is a recognise global leader in the "next generation" of business consulting with reported revenues of billions of dollars. As an employer is ranked among the most innovative companies to work for in various magazines like The Wall Street Journal. This is not only a good chance to get the job you are looking for, but an opportunity to grow in skills and professional experience at international level and with a global known corporation.

Executes action plans to meet global supply chain strategies: including sourcing strategies and global supplier network capabilities for key commodities and spend categories (HW, SW, Telco & Network and Professional services) to achieve broad business objectives. Provides analyses and research to address specialized supply chain issues. Executes action plans for contracting, supplier management, business partnering and savings. Addresses feedback from supply chain and business stakeholders to ensure objectives are met. Maintains excellent working relationships with strategic business stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of business requirements and to support the business in achievement of its outcomes. May negotiate agreements with suppliers encompassing program specifications, functional objectives and savings. Makes recommendations for decisions regarding significant supply chain issues.