Document Imagine Specialist / Работа с документацией

The Document Imaging team is part of the wider Operational Excellence team taking care of document imaging operations, such as archiving of hard and/or soft copies of documents that are shared by the Accounts Payable, Inter-company and HR teams.





YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES



• Archiving of hard and/or soft copies for Accounts Payable, Inter-company and HR teams

• Coordinating archiving services provided by external company

• Managing the configuration and implementation of Filenet, and associated systems

• Assisting senior management with transition to the shared services model, as well as cooperation with Process Owners to ensure smooth migrations

• Assisting with the maintenance of hardware and software

• Assisting with system changes globally

• Identifying possible process gaps and errors

• Defining system solutions and improvements

• Proposing solutions and identifying opportunities for process improvements

• Ensuring compliance with EU legislations & SOX standards

• Cooperating with other teams and coordinating process documentation