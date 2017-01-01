Document Imagine Specialist / Работа с документацией

The Document Imaging team is part of the wider Operational Excellence team taking care of document imaging operations, such as archiving of hard and/or soft copies of documents that are shared by the Accounts Payable, Inter-company and HR teams.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
• Archiving of hard and/or soft copies for Accounts Payable, Inter-company and HR teams
• Coordinating archiving services provided by external company
• Managing the configuration and implementation of Filenet, and associated systems
• Assisting senior management with transition to the shared services model, as well as cooperation with Process Owners to ensure smooth migrations
• Assisting with the maintenance of hardware and software
• Assisting with system changes globally
• Identifying possible process gaps and errors
• Defining system solutions and improvements
• Proposing solutions and identifying opportunities for process improvements
• Ensuring compliance with EU legislations & SOX standards
• Cooperating with other teams and coordinating process documentation
• A degree in Accounting or Finance area is desired
• Experience in a similar position within an international Shared Service Centre
• Experience with IFRS and USGAAP accounting standards is a plus
• Understanding and practical knowledge of processes in the Finance and Accounting areas
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Pro-active, with strong analytical & technical skills
• The ability to prioritize, multi-task, and work under pressure
