Регистрация
Курсы валют:
EUR
27.02
USD
24.9
RUB
0.31
Энциклопедия Карта Погода
01n 1 °C
Подобные вакансии
Оператор ПК
Praha 8

Document Imagine Specialist / Работа с документацией

Размещено 08 декабря 14:41
Тип занятости
Полный день
Профессия
Работа для студентов, Подработка, Стажировка
Регион
Hlavní město Praha
Город
Praha 1
Заработная плата
28 000 CZK
Компания
People Place Recruitment Agency
Описание

The Document Imaging team is part of the wider Operational Excellence team taking care of document imaging operations, such as archiving of hard and/or soft copies of documents that are shared by the Accounts Payable, Inter-company and HR teams.


YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

• Archiving of hard and/or soft copies for Accounts Payable, Inter-company and HR teams
• Coordinating archiving services provided by external company
• Managing the configuration and implementation of Filenet, and associated systems
• Assisting senior management with transition to the shared services model, as well as cooperation with Process Owners to ensure smooth migrations
• Assisting with the maintenance of hardware and software
• Assisting with system changes globally
• Identifying possible process gaps and errors
• Defining system solutions and improvements
• Proposing solutions and identifying opportunities for process improvements
• Ensuring compliance with EU legislations & SOX standards
• Cooperating with other teams and coordinating process documentation

Требования

• A degree in Accounting or Finance area is desired
• Experience in a similar position within an international Shared Service Centre
• Experience with IFRS and USGAAP accounting standards is a plus
• Understanding and practical knowledge of processes in the Finance and Accounting areas
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Pro-active, with strong analytical & technical skills
• The ability to prioritize, multi-task, and work under pressure

Дополнительная информация

Посылать CV на английском

Контакты:

Mikhail Nikolskii

Mikhail.nikolskii@peopleplace.eu



Мобильная версия