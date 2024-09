8 графиков о финансах и трендах, которые должен увидеть каждый

Stock market corrections are a common occurrence:



Since 1928, the S&P 500 has experienced a decline of 5% or more in 94% of years.



A correction of 10% or more happened in 61 out of the last 96 years.



A larger drawdown of 15%+ was seen in 40% of the years in the 1928-2023… pic.twitter.com/2uzIaSQpxA