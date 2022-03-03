How to Help Ukraine from CR: Money, Housing, Transportation

We created this article in English to spread information about how everyone in the Czech Republic can help Ukraine. PLEASE SHARE ON SOCIAL NETWORKS AND SEND TO YOUR FRIENDS. Everyone can help.

►Інфо українською та російською

►Jak pomoci Ukrajině z ČR: peníze, bydlení, doprava

FINANCIAL HELP

►The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to open a special fundraising account to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The number of the special account: UA843000010000000047330992708. Pay in one click on the official web. This account accepts multiple currencies, and can be sent from other countries (in US, Australian, Canadian Dollars, Euros, British Pounds, Swiss Francs,, Renminbi Yuan and Yen).

►Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - Donate to account UA458201720313281002302018611 - for logistics and medical support (US, Canadian, Australian Dollars, Euros, British Pounds, Swiss Francs,, Polish Zloty, Czech Crowns, Russian Rubles;.)

►Sbírka paměti národa — Supported by the Come Back Alive Organization.

►Člověk v tísni — Fundraising for the SOS Ukraine program was launched in 2014 and has collected more than 17 million Kroons to date. Account number 0093209320/0300.

►Charita České republiky - A public collection aimed primarily at residents of the affected areas. 500,000 Crowns have already been allocated to help residents immediately. Account number 55660022/0800, variabilni symbol 104.

►The charitable foundation, in partnership with ADRA, has launched a fundraiser to offer financial assistance to people affected by the conflict. You can top up your account 4004040040/5500 with variable symbol 222.

►Czech Red Cross - Provides support to mobile medical teams in Ukraine. Assistance will include the delivery of cars, medical tents or surgical kits. In total, the Ukrainian Red Cross will receive more than five tons of medicines worth 3.6 million Kroons. Fond humanity Českého červeného kříže is a public fundraiser with account number 333999/2700 and variable symbol 1502. Donor SMS and online payments can also be sent.

►Come back alive helps with fundraising for the Armed Forces.

►Fondy.eu - Foreigners can also transfer funds (only in hryvnia, if you transfer foreign currency, funds will be withdrawn at the rate).

►The SOS Army - A public initiative to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

►Wings of the Phoenix - A charitable foundation which also collects financial assistance for the army (on the site you must click the Donate button).

If you want to send help to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cryptocurrency, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov shared how to do it on his Telegram channel.

HOW TO HELP WITH TRANSPORT

►For drivers who are ready to go to the border and pick up 1+ people, fill out the Google form. Here is the instruction for it.

HOW TO HELP WITH HOUSING

►Uprchlici-vitejte — in czech language.

►Prikhistok - Enter your data on the site, you can enter from all over the world. See instructions.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER

Official questionnaire in Czech language for volunteers from the Czech Republic, includes assistance as a translator, etc.

COLLECTION OF DEFENSE ASSISTANCE

Embassy of Ukraine in Prague

Vocelova 3, Praha 2, Dům národnostních měnšin

+420 776 869 307, +420 776 869 273

NOW they only need the essentials for soldiers and militiamen. Please DO NOT bring children's things, clothes, toys, food, etc. and do not bring these things on your own across the border. This puts a lot of strain on traffic and delays large humanitarian convoys. Mothers with children who come to the Czech Republic will need these things, please pass them on to the collections organized by your cities.

Instead looking for:

— night vision devices (range 150m)

— thermal imaging (from 500 m)

— power banks

— First aid kits with complete set

— Hemostat type (Celox 15g)

— Tourniquets (CAT 7 generation)

— Other medical supplies for the treatment of gunshot wounds

— thermal clothes size 48 - 54, thermal socks

HUMANITARIAN AID COLLECTION

►Prague, st. Vocelova 3, Praha 2, House of National Minorities

Oksana Glushko coordinator

+420 777 686 240

Daily from 10.00-19.00

►Pardubice, Kostel Panny Marie Sedmibolestné, Bílé Předměstí, intersection of Štrossova and Dašická streets, 53003

Coordinator Marian Kurilo

+420 777 904 901

Daily

►Liberec, Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Malé náměstí 2

Coordinator Ivan

+420 603 321 578

►Brno, Hybešova 25

+420720621473

►Prague, Charles University, the foyer of the Albertov 6 and Viničná 7 buildings.

Coordinators:Jakub Hrouda

[email protected]

773 023 415

Mgr. Barbora Sejblova

[email protected]

775 563 827

Collected at Charles University:

— Sleeping bags, rugs, blankets, pillows, thermal blankets, etc.

— Hygiene products - diapers, detergents, toothpastes, towels, pads, etc.

— Headlamps, batteries, charged power supplies

— Raincoats

— Glucose, chocolate (DO NOT BRING OTHER FOOD)

— Clothes - do not bring yet

Medications:

— Analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs (paracetamol, ibuprofen, etc.)

— Other basic preparations (Endiaron, etc.)

— Bandages, gauze of different sizes, tourniquets

— Disinfection, gloves

— Hydrogel dressings against burns

Military Protective Equipment:

— Ballistic helmets of the 3rd and 4th class

— Bulletproof vests (preferably class 4)

– The Ukrainian army is also asking for drones, in good technical condition and with a stabilized camera

If you bring help in bags or boxes, sign what is in them - the presence of a marker and white tape will also speed up sorting.

FOR UKRAINIANS

INFO ON EVACUATION, OBTAINING A VISA/TYPE OF STAY

►Information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic on obtaining the necessary documents in Ukrainian language

►Ukrzaliznytsia is the official channel of Ukrzaliznytsia, which publishes information about the company's work in emergency mode

►RegioJet - Trains from Lviv to the Czech Republic every day for free

