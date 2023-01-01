Описание

⚡️We are looking for an ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT in the financial department⚡️ Requirements: - Knowledge of languages - Russian\Ukrainian, Czech, English. - At least 1 year experience in a similar position. - Ability to work with primary accounting documents. - Knowledge of the peculiarities of registration of labor relations in accordance with the norms of labor legislation. - Responsibility, honesty, attentiveness, logical thinking, desire for development and professional growth, communication skills. Responsibilities: - Monitoring the payroll of employees; - Participation in the formation of management accounting and other internal reporting. - Interaction with tax and other regulatory authorities. Working conditions: ✔️Official employment, benefits. ✔️Working schedule: Mon-Fri, 09:00-19:00. ✔️Salary by agreement, according to your experience. If you love your profession and want to develop in an international company - welcome to us! We can discuss all the details in a chat or by phone.