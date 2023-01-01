18 мая
HR manager
Тип занятости
Полный день
Профессия
Менеджер по персоналу
Регион
Hlavní město Praha
Город
Praha 1
Заработная плата
35 000 CZK
Компания
Torgran
Описание
We are looking for a colleague in our team for the position of HR manager (recruiting people for specific positions)
Требования
- communication skills, the ability to work with people, the ability to negotiate, minimal -
- experience in using a PC
- minimum knowledge of the Czech language
- knowledge of the English language at a high level
Условия
- schedule: Mon-Fri from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m
- work in the office
- the rate is 35,000 kroner
Контакты:
Kravtsova Anna
+420723632127