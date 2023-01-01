Тип занятости Полный день Профессия Менеджер по персоналу Регион Hlavní město Praha Город Praha 1 Заработная плата 35 000 CZK Компания Torgran

Описание We are looking for a colleague in our team for the position of HR manager (recruiting people for specific positions)

Требования - communication skills, the ability to work with people, the ability to negotiate, minimal -

- experience in using a PC

- minimum knowledge of the Czech language

- knowledge of the English language at a high level