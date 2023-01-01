Cookies помогают нам предоставлять наши услуги. Используя наши услуги, вы соглашаетесь с использованием наших cookies.
HR manager
Руководитель
ALMAX WORK-Holding Jańčkova 1883/62, Plzeň
Plzeň-město
Тип занятости
Полный день
Профессия
Менеджер по персоналу
Регион
Hlavní město Praha
Город
Praha 1
Заработная плата
35 000 CZK
Компания
Torgran
Описание
We are looking for a colleague in our team for the position of HR manager (recruiting people for specific positions)
Требования

- communication skills, the ability to work with people, the ability to negotiate, minimal -
- experience in using a PC
- minimum knowledge of the Czech language
- knowledge of the English language at a high level

Условия

- schedule: Mon-Fri from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m
- work in the office
- the rate is 35,000 kroner

Контакты:

Kravtsova Anna

[email protected]

+420723632127

