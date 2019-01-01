We are seeking to employ a talented Social media manager to administer our social media accounts.
Main Activities and Responsibilities:
* Manage all social activities
* Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences
* Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals
* Set specific objectives and report on ROI
* Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content
* Monitor SEO and web traffic metrics
* Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner and monitor customer reviews
* Oversee social media accounts' design (e.g. Facebook timeline cover, profile pictures and blog layout)
* Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness, like promotions and competitions
* Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications
Requirements:
* Proven work experience as a Social media manager
* Hands on experience in content management
* Excellent copywriting skills
* Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)
* Solid knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics
* Knowledge of online marketing channels
* Excellent communication skills
* Analytical and multitasking skills
* BSc degree in Marketing or relevant field
Language skills
English - Advanced (C1)
Kostenko
hr@photo-vision.eu
+420 608 820 955